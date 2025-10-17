Kelowna News

UBC Okanagan hosts debate on masculinity, identity and inclusion

Photo: UBC Okanagan Photo UBC Okanagan’s next debate will tackle the issue of masculinity and whether young men and boys are facing a crisis brought about by societal shifts, including identity and inclusion.

A debate on masculinity, identity and inclusion will be explored by UBC Okanagan experts as part of the its signature debate series.

Four experts will tackle this topic. Debating that masculinity is in crisis will be John Oliffe and Jonathan Kay, while Fang Wan and Luc Cousineau will argue that men should view this moment as an opportunity to adapt to a more inclusive and evolving society.

Cousineau is a program director and instructor at Dalhousie University and the co-director of research at the Canadian Institute for Far-Right Studies. He studies how far-right movements and ideas of masculinity impact communities and organizations.

Oliffe is a professor at UBC’s School of Nursing and is the founder and lead investigator of UBC men’s health research program. His work explores how masculinity influences health behaviours and illness management, and its impact on partners, families and overall life quality.

Kay is Toronto-based editor and podcaster with Quillete and is a former editor and columnist for the National Post.

Wan is an associate professor of management at UBC Okanagan and is a global expert on branding, leadership and consumer psychology.

“Conversations about masculinity and gender roles can be very challenging to have,” said Marten Youssef, associate vice-president of university relations at UBC Okanagan.

“Yet they shape our culture, politics and personal lives. This debate will confront head-on questions about identity and responsibility, and will explore what it means to be a man today. And hopefully answering why that matters to all of us.”

The debate will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Admittance is free, but pre-registration is preferred. To do so, visit ok.ubc.ca/debates.