Kelowna council will decide fate of Rutland Road apartment project

Photo: City of Kelowna Location of proposed rental apartment

Kelowna city council will debate a proposed zoning change for a property on Rutland Road Monday.

Owners of the property situated between McCurdy and Hartman roads are seeking to change the zoning from townhouse housing to apartment housing rental only.

“The subject property has a future land use designation of core area neighbourhood and directly fronts a transit supportive corridor along Rutland Road,” a staff report states.

“As such, the proposed zoning is consistent with the objectives of the Official Community Plan, which aims to focus density along transit supportive corridors.”

The zone, if approved, allows for a maximum of six storeys along transit supportive corridors.

The zoning application suggests the building would include 70 rental units with at-grade parking.

“The unit mix will accommodate a range of household types, and the project includes the integration of multiple ride share stalls to support sustainable transportation options,” the application reads.

“The inclusion of ride share spaces, proximity to transit and on-grade parking helps balance vehicle use with active transportation.

“Secure bicycle storage will also be provided in accordance with zoning bylaw requirements.”

Specific design drawings will be provided if the project proceeds to the development permit stage.