Ten years sought for schizophrenic man who attacked Kelowna RCMP officer

'Where does he go?': Judge

Photo: File photo Crown seeks 10 year-sentence for schizophrenic man who slashed RCMP officer in the face.

The fate of a schizophrenic man who slashed a Kelowna RCMP officer in the face remains up in the air following his sentencing hearing Wednesday.

Richard McCrae, 42, was convicted in July of the aggravated assault of an officer, stemming from an incident on March 27, 2022 outside the Ellis Place supportive housing building where he had lived. McCrae slashed Const. Jason Tymofichuk's face with a knife and then cut his own neck, before he was taken down by other officers and arrested.

He's remained in custody since then.

During McCrae's sentencing hearing Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Miho Ogi-Harris told Justice Steven Wilson she's seeking a sentence of 10 years jail for McCrae. With enhanced credit for time served, McCrae would be left with four years and eight months left to serve.

During her submission, Ogi-Harris referenced a presentence report that found McCrae is a high risk to reoffend violently in the future and said that he “does not take responsibility for his actions."

“He maintains that when he is stressed, he gets possessed and loses control,” she said, reading from the report. “The offender continues to have no insight on the seriousness of the offence and how it impacted the police officer.”

Where will he go?

While the Crown is seeking significantly more jail time, McCrae's defence counsel Donna Turko said a sentence of time served is appropriate, arguing “there's no justification for any further time in custody for Mr. McCrae.”

But despite this, Turko said he shouldn't be released into the community on his own, as he could fall back into homelessness.

“We don't want to release him to the community, in my submission ... A hole is there in our law and how do we fix this hole? I don't think we just throw our hands up and say we've just got to release him to the streets,” she said.

“Mr. McCrae would like to be in a hospital. Mr. McCrae, we've heard from the doctor, is going to get worse with his schizophrenia likely as he gets older.”

But Ogi-Harris said residential facilities that may be able to assist McCrae all have long wait lists, leaving him with few options if he's released.

Justice Wilson shared Turko's concerns.

“I'm concerned about just simply opening the door with no ability for him to get help ... Even if I were to give him time served, where does he go tomorrow? Does he go to the Rail Trail [homeless encampment]? That would be counter productive,” he said.

“It would seem to be of concern to him and of concern to the community if we simply tomorrow morning let him walk out and see what happens. You already told me that he'd rather be in a hospital setting.”

In a letter to the court, McCrae's twin sister also expressed concern about what will happen if McCrae is left on his own.

“He lives in a constant state of mental torment, haunted by voices and images that only he can perceive. It is a form of suffering that most of us can only imagine,” she wrote.

"While Richard is a large man physically, he's incredibly vulnerable because of his disease. I am gravely concerned about what will happen to him if he is released into homelessness.”

Justice Wilson reserved his decision to later date, and asked the Crown and defence to let him know if they're able to find a place for McCrae to go if he's released.

Lasting physical and emotional damage

Const. Tymofichuk spoke about the impact of the attack during the sentencing hearing, telling the court about the physical and emotional damage he's suffered.

He suffered several fractures to his orbital bone, an arterial bleed behind his eye and a cut to his neck in the attack. His wound became infected during his recovery, and he's been left with “significant scarring” on his neck and face, along with long-term nerve damage.

“I've been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and have had to partake in extensive psychotherapy in an attempt to repair the mental damage that occurred,” he said, adding that he's regularly suffered from intrusive flashbacks of the attack.

Const. Tymofichuk was off work for several months following the incident, and while he's now back to work, he has yet to return to front-line policing.

“I find I'm more apprehensive to putting myself in harm's way and this has hampered my desire to apply for different roles, different promotions and/or work extra shifts,” he said.

“Quite frankly, I was lucky to make it out of this incident alive. Respectfully, the police and the public needs to be protected."

Despite voicing his concerns about McCrae, he said he holds no ill will towards him and hopes he's able to get the help he needs.

At the end of the hearing, McCrae spoke to Const. Tymofichuk directly, apologizing for the attack and the harm he caused him.

'Demonic voices' took over

Const. Jason Tymofichuk had responded that evening to help assist staff at the building in moving a woman in a tent who had set up in the parking lot. McCrae appeared calm and respectful when Const. Tymofichuk first spoke with him upon his arrival, but McCrae became violent when Const. Tymofichuk began approaching the tent.

McCrae attacked the officer, stabbing him near the eye while attempting to grab his gun. At one point in the struggle, the gun was discharged, but no one was struck by the bullet.

During the struggle, McCrae cut his own neck with his knife, before he was Tasered by police and put into handcuffs.

During his trial earlier this year, the court heard how McCrae has suffered from hallucinations since he was a teenager and he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his thirties.

McCrae testified that “demonic voices” took him over on the night in question, likening the experience to a “body snatching.”

While his defence counsel sought a ruling that McCrae be found not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder, which would have seen him transferred to a the forensic psychiatric hospital, Justin Steven Wilson convicted him of the aggravated assault of an officer, disarming an officer and obstruction.

McCrae was acquitted of the attempted murder charge, with Justice Wilson ruling that McCrae had not intended to kill Const. Tymofichuk.