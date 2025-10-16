Kelowna News

Ribbon cutting tops off completion of 122-unit affordable housing complex in Kelowna

122 new affordable homes

Cindy White

Phil Hiebert proudly showed Mayor Tom Dyas and city councillor Luke Stack around his new home during the grand opening of a 122-unit affordable housing complex near the corner of Springfield Road and Benvoulin Road in Kelowna.

Hiebert is one of 167 residents who now call Capstone home.

Capstone was constructed using mass timber and was built with the help of funding from the federal and provincial governments. It is operated by the National Society of Hope, which Stack founded and headed up until his retirement as executive director in 2022.

The province, through BC Housing, contributed nearly $16 million to the Capstone project. Another $2.6 million came through the Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy. FortisBC contributed $270,000 for energy efficiency measures and the City of Kelowna waived approximately $300,000 in development fees.

“Many seniors, families, people with disabilities and workers have moved into their new home, and we were chatting earlier that this family who just had a baby, now they don’t have that fear that they now have to move and find somewhere else,” said Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu, who helped cut the ribbon on behalf of the provincial government.

“We know how disruptive that can be, when young families who are trying to work and make ends meet and there is a new arrival in the family. That moment of joy can turn into a stressful moment, so that’s where we need to consider all these aspects in how big of a positive impact you work and your dedication is leaving, “ she told the gathering of stakeholders in the project.

The complex marks the completion of an ambitious endeavor by the Society of Hope.

“The Capstone building is the last of the buildings that we were building on the land that we owned as a society that was available to build on,” said Society of Hope executive director Ken Zeitner. “So, we’re so pleased to be able to finish this site.”

The land provided by the society for the project was valued at nearly $5 million.

Altogether, the society has 20 different locations around the valley containing over 900 residential units. The society is now looking for more land to meet the ever-growing demand for affordable housing in Kelowna.

“We’re currently working with one of our partners on a piece of land up in Glenmore, and we’re hoping to be able to build on that,” said Zeitner.

“It’s a little premature to talk about those details at the moment, but it’s in the works. We do have a proposal that we’re putting together and that we have submitted to BC Housing for funding. So we’re hoping to see some funding on that.”