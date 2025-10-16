Kelowna News

New 53-seat YMCA daycare opens at Kelowna's Landmark District

New daycare at Landmark

Rob Gibson

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC opened a new 53-seat daycare on Wednesday in Kelowna's Landmark District.

The childcare spaces were funded by both the provincial and federal government, with $2.49 million from the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund

“The Landmark YMCA child care centre marks an important milestone for families in the Okanagan,” said Rohini Arora, B.C. parliamentary secretary for child care.

“It offers working parents convenient access to high-quality child care and creates more opportunities for children to learn, grow and connect in a safe and inclusive environment. This is an investment in supporting stronger families, deepening community ties and fostering better work-life balance for parents.”

The Landmark YMCA child care centre includes 12 spaces for infant-toddlers and 41 spaces for children 2.5 years to school age. The new daycare is not part of the $10-a-day B.C. child care program.

“The federal government's role in this whole thing is providing the funding... The province of British Columbia administers the funds, and they really decide where the needs are, and they're closer to the needs of the communities in the provinces. So that makes sense to me,” said Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr at the event.

Since 2018, ChildCareBC’s space-creation programs have helped fund more than 41,500 new licensed child care spaces in B.C., with more than 26,200 of the spaces open.

"The YMCA believes in providing safe, affordable, not-for-profit child care so that families can return to work," said Danielle Miranda, COO YMCA Southern Interior BC.

"What's been amazing is that the federal government and the provincial government have been providing ways to reduce costs to families so that they can afford child care for everyone."

According to the province, ChildCareBC affordability programs are saving families throughout B.C. an average of $6,700 per year on child care fees at more than 160,000 spaces.