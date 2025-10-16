Kelowna News

Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr touts Liberal accomplishments during Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Photo: Wayne Moore MP Stephen Fuhr takes questions during a chamber of commerce luncheon

Kelowna Liberal MP and Secretary of State for defence procurement Stephen Fuhr touted his government’s record over its first six months in power.

Fuhr spoke Wednesday at a sold out Kelowna Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Delta Grand Hotel.

“Parliament has had 38 sitting days since it was elected,” said Fuhr, “and I would suggest we are moving at the speed of relevance because we have to.”

He pointed to quickly evolving changes both at home and around the world such as pressures from a rising cost of living, negative outcomes due to climate change, challenges with artificial intelligence, geopolitical instability and Canada’s evolving relationship with its neighbour to the south.

“Probably the thing that has woken us up to a lot of other things is our new relationship with the United States. It's not what it was and it won't be the same," he said.

“It doesn't mean we won't have a relationship with them, it will just be different.

“The way they govern themselves and the United States' conscious decision to step back from the place they occupied in the world will change a lot of things.”

Due to our geographical proximity, those changes, he said, will likely affect Canada the most.

Fuhr said many of the moves the government made over those 38 sitting days are due in part to changing conditions around the world and at home.

He touted the tax cut announced in July which provides a one per cent reduction in the lowest marginal tax rate.

“These on their own seem relatively small, it's all relative. If you make lots of money the tax cut probably won't mean much to you, if you make less money it will be more," Fuhr said.

“But, it's the accumulation of things over time that matter.”

He also brought up the elimination of the GST for first time home buyers, elimination of the consumer carbon tax, making the National School Food Program permanent, and extending the Canadian Dental Plan to all age groups.

Fuhr also discussed steps the government has taken to help eliminate provincial trade barriers.

“We typically don't buy from ourselves. It's difficult to trade amongst provinces. We export more than we buy from ourselves,” said Fuhr.

“This One Canadian Economy Act removed federal impediments to trading with each other in Canada. The provinces still play a role in that and, at different speeds, are moving to remove their provincial impediments to internal trade.”

Fuhr, who juggles his responsibilities as a secretary state with those of being a local Member of Parliament for the Kelowna riding, also outlined several issues he is hearing about locally such as affordability, public safety and the need for more infrastructure.

On affordability, he mentioned two announcements made Wednesday including more daycare spaces and an affordable housing initiative.

“All these things, think about dropping marbles in a bucket. Eventually that bucket gets full, and it’s not one single thing but an aggregate of a bunch of things that will make it happen," Fuhr said.

He said prolific property crime is no longer acceptable and expects legislation in the House will deal with that.

“Then infrastructure, one of the fastest growing communities in the country and we need infrastructure to support our growth," he said.

Fuhr said he talks often with the mayors of both Kelowna and Lake Country in an effort to understand and help with the concerns that are most pressing.