Controlled burn set for Kelowna's Knox Mountain on Thursday
Another burn set for Knox
Another controlled burn will take place on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain on Thursday.
Several trails will be closed to allow for the 11-hectare burn, which is a follow-up to a similar burn in the same park on Oct. 3. The one-day burn is intended to reduce wildfire risk by removing fuel.
“Fire is a natural part of the ecosystem, and prescribed burns allow us to restore that balance,” says Dennis Craig, KFD’s Assistant Fire Chief Mitigation & Prevention.
“This approach not only lowers wildfire risk but also promotes biodiversity and long-term forest health in Knox Mountain Park.”
Trails to be closed include Apex, Shale, Simpson, the Pavilion and top lookout, in addition to the trails already closed for the Royal View water main construction
Knox Mountain Drive will be closed between the first lookout and the summit. There will be no access to Magic Estates from Knox Mountain Rd.
The trails around Kathleen Lake, pedestrian access to the first lookout and Paul’s Tomb, and Knox East will remain open.
The city says trails will reopen gradually as operations progress.
"Park users are asked to obey signage and directions from city staff. Smoke will be visible in Knox Mountain Park and beyond during the burn period," said the city in a news release.
More Kelowna News
- Uproar over hospital crisisAlberta - 3:06 pm
- Band urges dignity, respectKamloops - 2:59 pm
- Netflix's solid 4th quarterBusiness - 2:56 pm
- Child returned after 2 yearsCalgary - 2:56 pm
- Council pay raise on holdPenticton - 2:16 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$524,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Canterbury Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library