Controlled burn set for Kelowna's Knox Mountain on Thursday

Another burn set for Knox

Photo: Madison Reeve A controlled burn in Knox Mountain Park on Oct. 3, 2025.

Another controlled burn will take place on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain on Thursday.

Several trails will be closed to allow for the 11-hectare burn, which is a follow-up to a similar burn in the same park on Oct. 3. The one-day burn is intended to reduce wildfire risk by removing fuel.

“Fire is a natural part of the ecosystem, and prescribed burns allow us to restore that balance,” says Dennis Craig, KFD’s Assistant Fire Chief Mitigation & Prevention.

“This approach not only lowers wildfire risk but also promotes biodiversity and long-term forest health in Knox Mountain Park.”

Trails to be closed include Apex, Shale, Simpson, the Pavilion and top lookout, in addition to the trails already closed for the Royal View water main construction

Knox Mountain Drive will be closed between the first lookout and the summit. There will be no access to Magic Estates from Knox Mountain Rd.

The trails around Kathleen Lake, pedestrian access to the first lookout and Paul’s Tomb, and Knox East will remain open.

The city says trails will reopen gradually as operations progress.

"Park users are asked to obey signage and directions from city staff. Smoke will be visible in Knox Mountain Park and beyond during the burn period," said the city in a news release.