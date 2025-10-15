Kelowna News

Kelowna business hit by smash and grab, another vandalized

Downtown smash and grab

Photo: Dan Stewart Man Made Barber Shop broken into on Wednesday, Oct, 15, 2025.

A downtown Kelowna barber shop was hit by vandals in the early morning hours.

Dan Stewart, owner of Man Made Barber and Supply, posted on social media that the front door of his barber shop had been smashed and thieves made off with 90 per cent of his product, including tools and an iPad.

“They cleaned us out this time. If you see any sharp-looking homeless people around, please let me know,” Stewart says in his post.

Another business on the same block, Textile Apparel, also had a window smashed. A business just down the street on Lawrence Avenue, right beside Tommy Gun’s Barbershop, also had its window smashed.

Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet they are investigating and trying to determine if these incidents are connected.

“There have been reported incidents of break-and-enters and mischiefs, including the one to the Man Made Barber shop in the past couple of days. All incidents are currently being investigated, including if any are related in nature,” says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Allison Konsmo.

Stewart put out a plea on social media for barber tools so his barbers can keep working until they can get replacement tools and product.

“I have to get a whole list for the RCMP,” says Stewart.

“As these are active investigations, no further information will be provided,” says Cpl. Konsmo.