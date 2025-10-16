Kelowna News

Drought conditions worsen in Okanagan, says Agriculture Canada

Drought levels worsen

Photo: Colin Dacre Drought conditions have worsened in the Okanagan.

After a September that saw numerous maximum temperature records smashed, Agriculture Canada has upgraded its drought level to extreme in parts of the South Okanagan in their monthly report.

The new level comes after both long and short-term precipitation deficits came about throughout the month.

Temperatures were more than 5 degrees above normal during the month, according to the report, with extreme high temperature and well-below normal participation levels in the last 90 days. Extreme levels have been found in pockets of the South Okanagan, with Kelowna at drought level two, severe,

The Kelowna area received just 5.9% of normal rainfall in September, said the report. Kamloops received 14.2% of normal rainfall and Cranbrook got 19.3%

A similar announcement was made earlier in the month in the province, with the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB) alerting people to the drought level being raised by the province.

The federal drought monitor uses a variety of federal, provincial and regional data sources to establish a single drought rating based on a five category system. The ratings are shared through monthly maps that show the intensity of drought across Canada.

The D3, extreme drought, level in the South Okanagan represents a one-in-20 year event, with D2 severe levels a one in ten-year event.