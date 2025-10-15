Kelowna News

Controlled burn taking place in Kelowna's McCulloch area this week

Photo: Ntityix Resources A controlled burn is taking place southeast of Kelowna this week.

Work is beginning Wednesday on a large controlled burn in the McCulloch area, southeast of Kelowna.

The BC Wildfire Service and the Westbank First Nation are conducting a 41-hectare cultural burn this week, on Westbank First Nation’s IR12, about 10 kilometres southeast of Kelowna and south of Highway 33.

In a post to social media, the BC Wildfire Service said crews will be “blacklining” the area on Wednesday, which includes pre-burning the fuels around the perimeter to reinforce containment lines.

The burn is scheduled to take place Thursday as long as conditions remain favourable.

Smoke is expected to be visible from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and to motorists travelling along Highway 33.

A portion of the 85-hectare burn was completed in the spring of 2024, and while the second phase was originally scheduled to take place this past spring, it was postponed to this fall instead.

Goals for the burn include:

Improving public safety through a reduction in fuel loading within the wildland-urban interface

Reducing build-up of dead grass, increasing the productivity of traditional foods and improving winter grazing for wildlife

Helping to restore forest health and a properly functioning ecosystem

Providing cross training opportunities between BCWS and Westbank First Nation