Regional District of Central Okanagan extends open burning ban

No open burning yet

Cindy White

Agricultural producers in the Central Okanagan will have to wait a bit longer to burn off the piles of debris in their orchards, vineyards and farms.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has extended its ban on open burning that was scheduled to be lifted today. It also means that a campfire ban remains in effect across the RDCO.

This is the second time the ban has been extended this fall due to dry conditions.

“Normally, we don’t allow burning when we’re in a moderate to high fire danger, which we still are” said RDCO regional fire chief Mike Walroth. “And also, the Kamloops Fire Centre still has a Category 2 and 3 ban on in the region, and we normally wouldn’t lift our ban in advance of BC Wildfire lifting their ban.”

The decision to further delay open burning season comes after two wildfires sparked in the Okanagan over the Thanksgiving long weekend, including one along Westside Road.

“It has been pushed back in the past; however, this year is unusually dry,” said Walroth.

“The fire that we recently had above Wilson’s Landing, there was very easy ignition of the grassy fuels, so the fire was continuing to grow, which we normally wouldn’t see that spot fire activity in our region in the fall.”

The regional district encourages property owners to consider alternative ways of dealing with wood debris, including chipping.

“However, we also understand that burning is the only alternative, and we also use it for wildfire mitigation, but the more smoke we can reduce from burning, the better it is for the community,” added Walroth.

Once open burning season does get underway, anyone wanting to light up must have a permit and check the venting index daily. Details on the venting index are posted to the ">outdoor burning page on the RDCO website.

Local fire departments will reassess the ban as conditions evolve, but no date has been set for lifting the restrictions. Residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Centre at 250-469-8577.

Typically, the open burning season in the Central Okanagan runs from October 1 to April 30.