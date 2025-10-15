Kelowna News

Kelowna among three Canadian airports hit in hack of PA systems

Photo: Contributed Airport staff using a megaphone to address passengers after the airport's public address system was hacked.

Operations at Kelowna International Airport are back to normal after a Tuesday hacking incident saw unauthorized pro-Hamas messages attacking U.S. president Donald Trump played over the public address systems and on video screens.

“We determined that the threat was non-specific to either the airport or aviation as a whole or in general, which gave us comfort in respect to the safety question,” Sam Samaddar, from Kelowna International Airport, said Wednesday.

“We’re still investigating this further, but we know it came through a third party software vendor, a supplier to the airport, that feeds into our flight information display system and our PA system. ”

Samaddar said they’ve learned the hack was done “through a cloud based system” so it wasn't someone specifically being at the airport and initiating the broadcast. Security protocols fell into place quickly and limited any potential threat exposure to other systems.

“I think we need to put this in perspective and even though we had a cyber attack, it was isolated to our PA system and the flight information display system, and it didn't go any further than that,” he said.

“So when we look at how we established the security and architecture of our software and our various systems, it obviously worked because it didn't migrate into the other systems that we have within the airport.”

Transport Canada confirmed incidents of this kind occurred at Windsor International Airport in Ontario and Victoria International Airport, in addition to Kelowna. Videos posted by passengers on social media also show a similar incident at Harrisburg International Airport in Pennsylvania.

“Transport Canada is working closely with federal security partners, including law enforcement, to ensure there were no impacts on the safety and security of airport operations, and to mitigate disruption from similar incidents in the future,” a representative from the federal department said.

“Transport Canada will also continue to work with air operators to mitigate the potential consequences of any incident—cybernetics-related or otherwise—on transportation safety, security and operational efficiency.”

The air travel industry has been dealing with an onslaught of cyberattacks that have caused disruptions for customers and ground some of the world’s largest airports to a halt.

In June, a notorious cybercriminal group breached the computer networks of multiple airlines in the US and Canada. And last month, hackers knocked out a passenger check-in system, causing long delays, cancellations and chaos at airports across Europe.

A group calling itself "Siberislam" claimed responsibility for the hacks in the onscreen messages, while social media accounts under that name shared videos of the incidents.

While the political message did not contain threats against anyone, Samaddar said airport staff continue to work with the RCMP because the incident was criminal and can be prosecuted under the Aeronautics Act.