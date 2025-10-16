Kelowna HorrorFest returning for biggest festival yet
Halloween festival to scare
The premier horror film festival in the Okanagan is returning for its 16th year, looking to spook Kelowna residents.
The HorrorFest Film Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Metro Hub at 6 p.m.
Hosted by the Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmakers (OSIF), the event will highlight talent from the Okanagan filmmaking community, offering a platform for local filmmakers to showcase their creations.
There are 15 local horror short films that will be screened:
- An Extra Friend by Georgia Spalding
- Human by Dixan Garrido Perez
- July by Jess Williams
- Last Mountain by Matt Che’z
- Latency by Ben Moody
- Legs by The Heinous Ratboys
- Lila by Dustin Jeffrey
- Need Not Invite His Crooked Bite by The Helmers
- Paths by Kimberly Billinton
- Rewind or Die by Misty Ray
- Roommate from Hell by Kevin Arnason
- The Date by Jesse Nelson
- The Shadow by Martin Berthiaume
- Thirty by Brittany Clough
- Waking Tommy by Roark Critchlow
“HorrorFest isn’t just a celebration of scary movies, it’s a spotlight on fearless storytelling, independent local
voices, and the thrill of confronting the unknown," said festival director Kelly Veltri. "It’s a bloody good time.”
Other highlights of the festival include a costume contest, food and fully stocked bar.
Tickets cost $25 and are available online at osif.org/horrorfest.
