Kelowna News

Kelowna HorrorFest returning for biggest festival yet

Halloween festival to scare

Photo: Contributed Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmakers

The premier horror film festival in the Okanagan is returning for its 16th year, looking to spook Kelowna residents.

The HorrorFest Film Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 25 at the Metro Hub at 6 p.m.

Hosted by the Okanagan Society of Independent Filmmakers (OSIF), the event will highlight talent from the Okanagan filmmaking community, offering a platform for local filmmakers to showcase their creations.

There are 15 local horror short films that will be screened:

An Extra Friend by Georgia Spalding

Human by Dixan Garrido Perez

July by Jess Williams

Last Mountain by Matt Che’z

Latency by Ben Moody

Legs by The Heinous Ratboys

Lila by Dustin Jeffrey

Need Not Invite His Crooked Bite by The Helmers

Paths by Kimberly Billinton

Rewind or Die by Misty Ray

Roommate from Hell by Kevin Arnason

The Date by Jesse Nelson

The Shadow by Martin Berthiaume

Thirty by Brittany Clough

Waking Tommy by Roark Critchlow

“HorrorFest isn’t just a celebration of scary movies, it’s a spotlight on fearless storytelling, independent local

voices, and the thrill of confronting the unknown," said festival director Kelly Veltri. "It’s a bloody good time.”

Other highlights of the festival include a costume contest, food and fully stocked bar.

Tickets cost $25 and are available online at osif.org/horrorfest.