Owners of Kelowna Springs sign long-term lease to continue operating

Photo: Contributed 4th hole at Kelowna Springs

Denciti Development and the owners of the golf course operation at Kelowna Springs have reached an agreement on a long-term lease to keep the course operational into the future.

Finalized on the weekend, the lease guarantees the nine-hole course will operate through the 2026 season and, if everything falls into place, for at least the next 25 years.

The lease is for 15 years with two five-year options at the back end.

However, Sam Striker, who is set to purchase the golf course operation from longtime owner Ian Robertson, says there is one hurdle left to clear involving Denciti’s plans to develop the other half of the golf course property.

“It’s important for the developers that they want a long-term lease to keep this a golf course for a very, very long time, but they do need to get rezoning on the other half of the property they want to develop,” Striker told Castanet.

“They do need to get rezoning on that half of the property for the lease to be 100 per cent confirmed.

“As soon as they get the zoning, that one condition of the lease that they could back out of would be completely removed and we’re off and running.”

A rezoning application has been submitted to the city. It’s expected to be brought before city council in the coming months.

The other hurdle, albeit minor, is a deal to purchase the golf course operation itself which he expects to be quick and seamless.

Kelowna Springs reverted to a nine hole course this year to great success, according to Robertson.

“It went almost better than anticipated,” said Robertson.

“It’s been the busiest course in Kelowna for 25 years and it slipped all the way to Number 3 this year. If the weather is good, it’s jammed.”

Despite talk among some in the golf community that a nine hole course wouldn’t fly, Robertson said they discovered there is a market because the city has never truly had a full-length nine-hole course.

If all goes well, Striker expects to take over the operation in the new year with not many changes anticipated in terms of operations.

“This year we threw a dart trying to predict what kind of clientele would be here, what are the busy times, what times aren’t as busy, what programs people would like.

“It’s good to have one year under our belt to add in some different programs.”

But, as far as the systems and the people, Striker said it will all be the same.”