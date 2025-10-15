Kelowna News

RCMP presence on Kelowna's Tamarack Drive

Police incident on Tamarack

Photo: Rob Gibson Police on Tamarack Drive

UPDATE 12:17 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate what they are calling a suspicious incident in the 900 block of Tamarack Drive Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to a suspicious incident just after 9 a.m., “the investigation is ongoing, and there is no risk to public safety. No other details can be released at this time,” says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Allison Konsmo.

ORIGINAL 10:23 a.m.

A police incident on Tamarack Drive off Springfield Road got the attention of residents in the area Wednesday morning.

Three police vehicles descended on the street, however officers at the scene were not able to discuss what brought them to the area. Callers to Castanet described a much heavier police presence earlier in the morning.

RCMP vehicles left the area about 10:15 a.m.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP media relations for information on the incident.