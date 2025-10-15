RCMP presence on Kelowna's Tamarack Drive
Police incident on Tamarack
UPDATE 12:17 p.m.
Kelowna RCMP continue to investigate what they are calling a suspicious incident in the 900 block of Tamarack Drive Wednesday morning.
Police say they responded to a suspicious incident just after 9 a.m., “the investigation is ongoing, and there is no risk to public safety. No other details can be released at this time,” says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Allison Konsmo.
ORIGINAL 10:23 a.m.
A police incident on Tamarack Drive off Springfield Road got the attention of residents in the area Wednesday morning.
Three police vehicles descended on the street, however officers at the scene were not able to discuss what brought them to the area. Callers to Castanet described a much heavier police presence earlier in the morning.
RCMP vehicles left the area about 10:15 a.m.
Castanet has reached out to RCMP media relations for information on the incident.
More Kelowna News
- 'Cannot live within the lie'Canada - 9:29 am
- 'Chewed up by Robosaurus'Kelowna - 9:15 am
- $2.4B in insured losses Canada - 8:33 am
- China EV deal possibilities Canada - 8:26 am
- 'Slothy' starts journey homeKelowna - 8:00 am
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Canterbury Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library