Full-week tickets now on sale for two Olympic curling qualifying tournaments in Kelowna

Earning a trip to Olympics

Photo: World Curling The Kelowna Curling Club will host the final two qualification events for teams hoping to play at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Kelowna Curling Club will host a pair of major international curling playdowns this winter and tickets are now on sale.

Full-week passes are now available for two Olympic qualification events that will feature three competitions: women’s, men’s and mixed doubles. Kelowna is hosting the final opportunity for nations hoping to compete at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

The women’s and men’s competitions are scheduled for December 5 to 11, while the Mixed Doubles qualifier goes from December 13 to 18.

The competition features national Olympic committees ranked 9–13 based on combined results from the 2024 and 2025 World Curling Championships. Some of the teams that will take part include Norway, Japan, the U.S.A., China and Korea.

The qualifiers will determine the final two countries that will compete at Milano Cortina.

Canada has already qualified based on world rankings. The Montana’s Curling Trials in Halifax, November 22-30 will see the top eight men’s and women’s teams in the country compete to wear the maple leaf.

Full-week passes for the each of the two Olympic qualification events in Kelowna are available here. Single-game tickets will be released at a later date.