Kelowna News

New roundabout opens Tuesday at Chute Lake and Frost roads

Photo: City of Kelowna A new roundabout is opening on Kelowna's Chute Lake Road.

A new roundabout in Kelowna at Chute Lake and Frost roads opens Tuesday evening.

The roundabout is a part of a $7.8 million project in the Southwest Mission that includes an extension of Frost Road from Killdeer Road to Chute Lake Road.

The final touches on the Frost Road extension are still underway and are anticipated to be complete by the end of October, the city anounced Tuesday.

“Kelowna is one of the fastest growing cities in Canada, and we’re planning for that growth with smart infrastructure investments that make it easier and safer for residents to get around,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

“The Chute Lake Road roundabout and Frost Road extension improve neighbourhood connectivity, reduce congestion, and enhance traffic safety by improving traffic flow and reducing collision risks for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.”

The project also includes new street lighting and significant upgrades to water, storm and sanitary utilities.

The roundabout is scheduled to open for traffic at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.