Applications forwarded for final two phases of Resurrection Recovery
Recovery house expanding
Development applications have now been brought forward for the final two phases of Resurrection Recovery Resource Society’s project in Kelowna's Belaire Avenue.
Once complete, the organization under the Freedom’s Door banner, will be able to house and support 131 individuals with addictions and mental health issues.
The application encompasses properties at 1330, 1340, 1352 and 1354 Belaire.
According to the application, construction of Phase 1 is going well and should be complete by the end of the year.
“On completion, we then have the goal to immediately commence construction of Phase 2,” director Tom Smithwick wrote in the application.
“Then, we will proceed with Phase 3 in 2026. All three phases should be able to be achieved over the next two years.
“There will be 52 bedrooms in 12 townhomes upon completion.”
The goal, the application states, is to increase the availability of available, affordable recovery homes and beds for the homeless, addicted and/or disadvantaged in the community.
The organization is currently serving 105 individuals.
The latest application is expected to go before city council soon.
