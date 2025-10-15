Kelowna News

On The Street: Are you ready for cold weather?

Ready for the cold?

Cindy White

It might be mainly sunny this week, but there has been a definite bite in the air in the past few days.

Low temperature records were set in several B.C. communities on Tuesday. Okanagan overnight temperatures dipped well below zero, with Kelowna hitting -6 C.

“Looking at normals for the period, we are looking at a low of 3 C and a high of 13 C, so we’re looking at cooler temperatures than normal,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi.

Frost is also in the forecast again on Wednesday morning.

Castanet took to the streets to ask if people were prepared for the sudden cooldown.

“I’m ready for winter,” said Rod. “It’s been a long summer this year. It’s been pretty dry too, so I wouldn’t mind seeing a bit of snow.”

Warren and Caryn were visiting Kelowna. They came equipped with cold-weather gear and were asked to name their favourite thing about this time of year.

“Probably the leaves and just how everything looks in the mountains and the change of colours,” said Warren, while Caryn said she “loves the snow."

Not everyone was excited about the freezing temperatures.

“We were not expecting that. We were expecting late October. It’s too soon for us, this changing weather,” said Abhishek.

The fall chill was delayed slightly this year. The average first frost in the Okanagan typically happens in the last week of September or the first week of October, according to the Old Farmers’ Almanac.