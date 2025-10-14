Kelowna News

Police searching for Kelowna man last seen nine months ago

Man missing for 9 months

Photo: RCMP Joseph Cornell

Police in Kelowna are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen nine months ago.

Joseph Cornell, 28, was last seen on Jan. 15, 2025 and has not communicated with his family since December 2024.

He was last spotted in the 1900-block of Kane Road in the Glenmore area.

“This is out of character for Mr. Cornell and police have concern for his well-being,” said police in a news release Tuesday, which noted that investigators believe he is still in Kelowna.

Cornell is described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven, 130 pounds with sandy coloured hair and blue eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Cornell or have had any information about him, contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file #2025-60088.