Missing Kelowna teen, 15, found safe
Missing teen found safe
Photo: Colin Dacre
File photo of police shoulder flash.
UPDATE 4:35 p.m.
The missing teen has been found, reports the RCMP.
“Thank you to the media and the public for assisting the police in locating this youth,” Cpl. Allison Konsmo, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.
This story has been updated to remove identifying information about the youth.
ORIGINAL 2:35 p.m.
Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 15 year old who was reported missing.
The teen was last seen Monday night and did not show up for school on Tuesday morning.
The teen left an address in the Glenmore area around 10 p.m. They have not been heard from since.
Anyone with information or who knows of the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file #2025-61985.
