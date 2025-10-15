Kelowna News

Central Okanagan school enrolment takes a dive

Photo: Unsplash There are fewer kids attending school in the Central Okanagan this year.

For the first time in a decade, the Central Okanagan schools saw a decline in student enrolment, officials say.

As of Sept. 30, there were a 147.25 fewer full time students than a year earlier, Central Okanagan public schools secretary treasurer Delta Carmichael said in a report to the district.

That means the previous estimate of 150 additional students fell short, and therein lies a problem.

The province bases its funding of school districts on projected enrolment figures.

With the drop in students, the district is facing a projected decrease in student enrolment of 297.25 students and that translates to $2.7 million decrease in operating funding,

Alleviating some of the pressure is other student enrolment changes generated a net increase in operating funding of $701,000, meaning the overall operating funding is $1.9 M for the 2025/2026 budget year.

This issue will be more deeply explored in a public meeting on Wednesday, but a superintendent’s report indicates that cost savings have been found in several areas.

Among the areas where there have been changes is teaching staff.

“A decrease in student enrolment led to a reduction in teaching staff at certain schools,” Carmichael said.

“Unfilled positions were left vacant to avoid direct impact to existing positions.”

Secondary schools also identified efficiencies in their student timetables.

“Where appropriate, use of the Classroom Enhancement Fund to address classroom composition,” Carmichael wrote.

The district has also analyzed how and where these enrolment shortfalls are happening, indicating that it’s elementary schools that saw the biggest loss.

For the second year in a row the population of elementary schools fell. In the 2024/25 school year the drop was 0.1 per cent from the year previous, while the 2025/26 drop is 2.7 per cent or around 300 fewer students.

Middle schools are seeing a bit of growth in enrolment, with 2.7 per cent more students enrolled this year compared to last year. That’s roughly 150 students.

Secondary schools also saw some decline, with the enrolment number dropping 0.8 per cent year over year.

There are also shifts emerging in areas of the Central Okanagan.

Lake County schools are getting more students, while West Kelowna, downtown Kelowna, the mission and Rutland have all seen declining enrolment.