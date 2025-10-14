Kelowna News

Big White senior vice-president named Kelowna chamber's Business Leader of the Year

Photo: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Michael J. Ballingall is the 2025 Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Leader of the Year.

There are few bigger boosters of Kelowna and Big White than Michael J. Ballingall.

That is why Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has named the Big White Ski Resort senior vice-president its 2025 Business Leader of the Year.

Ballingall will be honoured during the chamber Business Excellence Awards, which will take place Thursday, Oct. 30, at the Delta Grand.

“It is such an amazing honour to receive the 38th edition of the Kelowna business leader of the year from the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce,” Ballingall said in a press release. “I consider myself in company that I’ve always been in awe of as I’ve been a member of this community since 1982.

“So many business leaders have set the path for others to achieve greatness, and I'm thrilled to be in such amazing company. I fell in love with Kelowna the moment I rounded the corner and saw Okanagan Lake in the summer of 1982. I only wish my parents were alive to see this honour bestowed on their sixth son. I am humbled but not speechless.”

Ballingall started out in Kelowna’s nightlife industry and then joined Big White in 1985 as its hospitality manager. He then went to work for the Schumann family in Australia before returning to Big White in 1995. He has helped the business ever since.

His passion for the Okanagan extends well beyond the mountain. He is the past-chairman of Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, current chairman of the Telus Interior and northern British Columbia Community Service Board, current president of Tourism Big White Society, a director for Tourism Kelowna, and a director and policy chairman of Tourism Industry Association of British Columbia.

He is also an active member of the Ski YLW Air Service Action Committee, an advisor to the Canadian Ski Council Board of Directors and a founding member of OkanaganBucketList.com.

Sixteen other awards will be handed out during the 38th annual Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. The finalists can be found here.