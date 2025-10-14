Kelowna News
RCMP, Emergency Response Team conducted weekend search in East Kelowna
ERT involved in search
Contributed
A heavy police presence in East Kelowna over the long weekend was related to an ongoing investigation.
Kelowna RCMP officers and the Emergency Response Team were spotted along Reid Road around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.
“RCMP officers and ERT were preparing to execute a search warrant on a residence in that area,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer, in an email.
“There was no danger to public safety,” she said.
“The investigation is ongoing with regard to the search warrant file.”
Police did not indicate what the investigation was about.
