Former MLB catcher Gregg Zaun new Kelowna Falcons head coach

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Kelowna Falcons have a new head coach, and he’s a former Toronto Blue Jay.

The Falcons announced they have hired former Major League Baseball catcher Gregg Zaun to head the team into the 2026 summer season.

Zaun played over 1,200 MLB games between 1995 and 2010, including stints with Baltimore, Kansas City, Tampa Bay and Toronto. His career highlight was winning the World Series with the Florida Marlins in 1997.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity that the Nonis Family has given me to lead the Falcons,” says Zaun. The Falcons fans are going to see a very exciting brand of baseball at Elks Stadium next summer. We will put in the work, play with a high level of energy and give our fans a lot to cheer about.”

“Gregg has been interested in our ball club for the last several seasons,” says Dan Nonis, Kelowna Falcons owner. “The timing didn’t work out until now, and we are looking forward to having Gregg lead our team back into the playoffs and bring exciting baseball to our fans next summer.”

After his playing career, Zaun spent time as a broadcaster, covering the Blue Jays for SportsNet, before returning to the dugout, where his most recent role was as the manager of the Quintana Roos Tigers of the Mexican League.

The coaching staff will also include Maple Ridge native Graig Merritt, who has West Coast League experience with the Victoria Harbourcats from 2015-2016. He also worked as a scout for the Tampa Bay Rays for seven seasons.

The Falcons have scheduled a meet-and-greet and watch party for Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at The Train Station Pub. Fans can meet Gregg Zaun and catch Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners, which gets underway shortly after 5 p.m.

Zaun and Merritt have begun to fill out the Falcons' 2026 roster and are looking forward to the release of the WCL schedule in the coming weeks.