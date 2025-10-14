Kelowna News

Coyotes move into urban marsh in Kelowna

Coyotes in urban marsh

Photo: Contributed Coyotes near Kelowna's Rotary marsh have been reported.

There may well be no dogs allowed at Kelowna’s Rotary Marsh, but the coyote pack that made their den within its boundaries doesn't seem to care.

According to residents in the area, coyotes — distant cousins to dogs — have made a den in an area that has previously been a safe place to a number of creatures, and have gone about a killing spree.

“They moved in during the winter last year,” said Alister Brodie, area resident.

“It’s a pack of coyotes, they go around the neighbourhood, they kill cats, and now they’re actively killing the birds in the sanctuary — it can’t be a bird sanctuary and a coyote den.”

“It’s sad. My neighbour lost both of his cats and there was a lady who put up a sign a couple of weeks ago, and I told her ‘Sorry, it’s not coming back’,” he said.

The marsh isn’t listed as a sanctuary on city sites, though rare birds are known to stop by for what is otherwise a relatively calm area. Animals like dogs aren't allowed for this reason.

From the regularly scattered piles of feathers, it appears the coyotes have also appreciated the relative calm of the environment.

Brodie said the killing starts between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. daily, and the sounds of the howls that follow is unsettling, reverberating through the condo towers that neighbour the space.

“Wildlife people think it’s normal — but they should move to your block,” he said.

“For us the people who live here and pay the taxes, we don’t want it.”

He said he's called the Conservation Officer Service to no avail as of yet. Castanet has reached out for comment.

The City of Kelowna said it has limited reach on this front.

“While City staff understand the concerns and share the interest in public safety, it’s important to note that the management of coyotes and other wildlife falls under the jurisdiction of the Province of British Columbia and specifically, the BC Wildlife Act,” a city representative said.

“The province holds the resources, authority, and responsibility for wildlife management, including conservation and population control measures. The act designates coyotes as both a game and furbearer species and regulates their hunting and trapping.”

The city encouraged residents to report sightings of unsafe wildlife behaviour to the BC Conservation Officer Service, as they are best positioned to assess and respond to wildlife-related risks.

BC Wildlife offers some guidance on coyotes in public spaces, noting cities tend to attract the creatures due to increased food opportunities like garbage, pets, fruit, berries, compost, and bird seed.

These attractants also support rodents that are a primary food source for coyotes.

“Green spaces provide adequate to excellent food, water and shelter opportunities with the additional benefit of reduced risk of depredation,” BC Wildlife’s guidance reads.

BC Wildlife recommends keeping pets indoors or protected by fencing. Feeding pets indoors will reduce risk.

BC Wildlife recommended that people in interface areas pick up after their dogs, as canine feces can act as an attractant.

Anyone who does anything to lure the predators to the area would potentially be at risk themselves of running afoul of the Provincial Wildlife Act, which considers it an offence to attract or feed dangerous wildlife like bears, wolves, cougars and coyotes.