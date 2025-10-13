Kelowna News

Snow on mountain passes, frost forecast in the Okanagan Valley

Cindy White

We saw a definite turn in the weather across the Okanagan over the past few days, and chilly fall conditions are expected to continue.

Snow fell on the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 on Sunday. More is possible on Thanksgiving Monday.

“So, people who are travelling in the Interior should be aware of this potential of some snow over the high elevation highway passes,” said meteorologist Louis Kohanyi with Environment Canada.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to build on Monday, bringing mainly sunny conditions. However, the forecast calls for a risk of frost on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Thompson-Okanagan, with overnight lows near zero.

“We’re looking at cooler temperatures than normal,” said Kohanyi.

Daytime highs of 11 C are forecast for the Okanagan on Monday. Tuesday will be sunny and 12 C and Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and 13 C.

Cloudy periods are expected late Thursday. Overnight temperatures should stay well above zero, with a forecast low of 5 C.

The forecast for Friday is mainly cloudy, with a high of 14 C. Saturday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 13 C.

