RCMP Emergency Response Team spotted in East Kelowna
ERT in East Kelowna
Contributed
A quiet road through orchards in East Kelowna was lined with unmarked police cars on Sunday afternoon.
Someone who was driving along Reid Road shared a video showing several black police vehicles as well as an armoured van pulled over to the side of the road around 1 p.m., with lights flashing.
The witness said they also saw what appeared to be “suited up” RCMP Emergency Response Team members in the area.
Castanet has contacted Kelowna RCMP to request more information on the investigation.
