Kelowna News

Kelowna Friends of the Library Great Okanagan Book Sale this week

Photo: Kelowna Friends of the Library The 2024 fall sale saw a record 900 boxes of books sold.

For the 35th year, Kelowna Friends of the Library is pulling out boxes of books to support the Okanagan Regional Library.

The annual fall Great Okanagan Book Sales takes place this week.

The sale features 1,000 boxes of gently used books, with as many as 30,000 items up for grabs, from children’s books to hard covers to paperbacks. There will also be audio books, large print books, puzzles and games for sale.

Between $30,000 and $40,000 is raised annually by FOL through two sales in the fall and summer. The money is used across all 30 branches in the Okanagan Regional Library network.

Funds go towards year-round free programming for children, teens and adults. Some examples of where the money has been spent in previous years include a flat-screen TV and mobile stand and maker space tech materials at the Downtown Kelowna branch, puppets and a puppet stall at the Mission branch and craft and digital 3D supplies at the Rutland branch.

The book sale runs for three days at Immaculate Conception Parish Hall (839 Sutherland Ave, Kelowna):

Wednesday 15 October, 2pm - 8pm

Thursday 16 & Friday 17 October, 9:30am - 8pm

Saturday 18 October, 9:30am - 2pm

The 2024 edition of the fall Great Okanagan Book Sale set an all-time record with 900 boxes sold.