Kelowna News

Ukrainian living in Kelowna cycles Granfondo route to raise bread money

Cycling for bread

Photo: Bohdan Chekerenda Bohdan Chekerenda is riding the former Penticton Granfondo route to raise money for Victory Bread.

A Ukrainian man now living in Kelowna is putting his love of cycling to the test.

When war forced Bohdan Chekerenda and his family to flee Ukraine in 2022, he wondered how he could help the people back in his homeland. This weekend, he found a way.

Bohdan jumped on his bike and cycled the 150-kilometre former Penticton Granfondo route to raise money for the charity Peremoha (Victory) Bread.

“Every pedal stroke reminds me that people in Ukraine are enduring far greater hardships,” says Bohdan.

“If my ride inspires even one more person to donate — to feed someone and give them hope — then it’s worth every kilometre.”

Bohdan is being supported by the Okanagan 4 Ukraine Foundation (O4U). Under O4U’s charitable direction and control, all funds raised through CanadaHelps will be used exclusively to support food-security initiatives in Ukraine, including Victory Bread’s ingredient and infrastructure needs.

“Food security remains one of the most urgent humanitarian challenges in Ukraine,” says Dr. Kate Woodman of O4U.

“Bohdan’s ride shows how one person’s determination can spark generosity across an entire community — turning compassion into bread and hope.”

This is Bohdan’s third year of cycling to raise money for humanitarian causes in Ukraine.

Victory Bread has produced and delivered over 2.5 million loaves to families in need since Russia first launched attacks on Ukraine. Each loaf costs 60 cents to make and is delivered to those in need free of charge by Ukraine’s NovaPost.

You can follow Bohdan’s ride here. Donations can be made through CanadaHelps.