Okanagan Jewish community remembers 2023 Hamas terror attacks

Photo: Contributed A memorial exhibit set up over the weekend at the Okanagan Jewish Community Centre

The Okanagan Jewish Community Centre (OJC) hosted a memorial exhibit this weekend to mark two years since the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks in Israel.

The program brought together local residents, community members, and elected officials for an emotional look back at what happened and what it continues to mean.

The exhibit, designed as a series of information booths, allowed visitors to view and engage at their own pace.

Each station explained different parts of the story: the historical background, the scale of the violence, and the hatred that drove it.

Displays showed how people from every background — left or right, foreign nationals or Israelis — were targeted. Displays explain that the targeted victims represented a variety of backgrounds, nationalities, and political affiliations.

One of the most difficult-to-view sections shows video footage recorded by Hamas terrorists themselves during the attacks. In the attacks, a total of 1,195 people were killed: 736 Israeli civilians,79 foreign nationals and 379 members of the security forces.

On Saturday evening, a guest speaker shared a personal story of a family member who was in Kibbutz Be’eri during the Hamas assault, hiding for many hours in a safe room before finally being rescued.

The evening concluded with a Q&A session. Questions and comments ranged from personal experiences to concerns about rising antisemitism in Canada.

“In a city where the Jewish community is small but strong, the exhibit serves as a reminder that remembrance is not just about looking back, but also about standing up for humanity today,” said one of the organizers in a news release.

The Oct. 7, 2023 attack triggered a retaliatory war by Israel that raged until earlier this month, when a U.S. brokered ceasefire took hold.

