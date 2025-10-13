Kelowna News

Long-running conflict between two families ended up in Kelowna court after alleged stabbing

Photo: File photo A long-running dispute between two families in Rutland ended up in court last week.

A long-running conflict between two families in Kelowna's Rutland area was back in court last week, following a fight in 2023 that resulted in an alleged stabbing.

Three members of the Alhajji family appeared in Kelowna court last Thursday and entered into peace bonds, restricting them from interacting with several members of the Alshahoud family.

Abdel Alhajji, 31, Raed Alhajji, 29 and Abdel Jabbar Alhajji, 21, were all charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats, stemming from the Sept. 27, 2023 incident.

While a fight between members of the two families appears to have broken out in the Rutland area, it's not clear what exactly happened. The Alshahoud family reported to police that the Alhajji's drove a car into their vehicle on Franklyn Road, while the Alhajji's reported one of them had been stabbed in a fight on Woods Road around the same time.

“As you may imagine, there are many different versions of what happened,” Crown prosecutor Juan O'Quinn told the Judge Lisa Wyatt. “The complainant himself reported being assaulted. One of the accused persons reported being stabbed during the melee.

“Problematic in all the circumstances is the fact that some of the civilian witnesses, who were independent of the families, report a version of the events that is not consistent with either story.”

The two families originally come from Syria, having fled the country during the civil war. Canada welcomed more than 25,000 Syrian refugees during the peak of the war in 2015 and 2016.

Raed Alhajji arrived in Canada in 2016, while his brother Abdel Alhajji came to Canada two years later. Both are now Canadian citizens. Abdel Jabbar, the younger cousin of the two brothers, arrived in Canada three years ago, and his lawyer noted the dispute between the two families was already under way before he arrived.

The Alshahoud family were some of the first Syrian refugees to arrive in Kelowna in 2015. They shared their story of fleeing war-torn Syria with Castanet shortly after they arrived.

O'Quinn said a member of the Alshahoud family had previously been placed under a peace bond over another incident involving the Alhajjis.

“We're trying to create a road map to keep these two families apart,” O'Quinn told Judge Wyatt. “The goal is for these two families to stop whatever feud is going on. Difficult and unfortunate things could happen when engaged in this kind of behaviour, including people receiving grievous bodily harm or being killed.”

In handing down the peace bond, Judge Wyatt agreed with O'Quinn.

“Try to find some peace between your families, your actions on the date in question were unacceptable. You participated in an incident that put the public at risk and put you and your families at risk,” Judge Wyatt said. “This has to stop.”

In agreeing to the peace bond, the three accused didn't admit to the charges they faced, but instead agreed to a number of conditions, with the goal of keeping them from interacting with the Alshahoud family for a year.