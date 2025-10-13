Kelowna News

Snow forecast on high-elevation highways tonight, Thanksgiving Monday

More snow tonight, Monday

Photo: Drive BC webcam Light snow was falling on the Okanagan Connector Sunday night.

UPDATE 5:05 p.m.

People driving home from Thanksgiving will likely face more snow on Southern Interior highways tonight and tomorrow.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that snowfall of 2 to 10 centimetres is possible on high elevation highway passes, particularly the Okanagan Connector (Merritt to Kelowna), Coquihalla (Hope to Merritt), Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and Kootenay Pass.

“It’s mostly going to be tonight and then tomorrow morning,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi. The snow should taper off later in the day on Thanksgiving Monday.

Kohanyi said the forecast is currently calling for clear conditions on Monday night, but a risk of frost with lows near zero. That could make for continued slippery driving conditions even after the snow stops.

Photo: Drive BC webcam Snow was falling at Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector Sunday afternoon

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

DriveBC is warnings motorists of worsening snow conditions on Highway 3.

The Ministry says blowing snow is reported between Hope and Princeton with slushy sections.

Snow also continues to fall at Pennask Summit on the Okanagan Connector.

Conditions appear to have improved on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) between Merritt and Hope.

Most DriveBC webcams show wet or dry pavement, but there is still some snow on the sides of the highway at the Coquihalla Summit.

Photo: DriveBC Wet, snowy conditions at the Coquihalla Summit Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL 8:00 a.m.

Snow fell on some high-elevation highways in B.C.'s Interior overnight, and it continues to fall on the Coquihalla.

After Environment Canada issued warnings over the past couple days, the first significant snowfall of the season has arrived on the Okanagan Connector, Coquihalla and Highway 3, south of Princeton.

Webcams from the Connector's Pennask Summit and Elkhart areas show snow covering the side of the highway, and some parts of the highway are covered as well.

Snow appears to continue to be falling at the Coquihalla Summit Sunday morning, along with the Sunday Summit on Highway 3, about 32 km south of Princeton.

An Environment Canada weather statement remains in effect for the Connector and Coquihalla, where up to 10 cm of snow is forecast to fall through to Monday. Upwards of 15 cm is in the forecast for Highway 3.

Winter tires are required for travel on B.C.'s high-elevation highways as of Oct. 1.

The snow has also fallen at local ski resorts, with webcams showing a fresh dusting at Big White, Silver Star, Apex, Sun Peaks, Revelstoke and Whitewater.