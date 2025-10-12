Kelowna News

Spooky season arrives at the Delta Grand with 'The Hallo-Wine Room' dining experience

Spooky dining at the Delta

Halloween has officially arrived at the Delta Grand Okanagan Resort, and so has a unique culinary experience for guests looking to dine in spooky style.

The resort’s Oak + Cru is now offering The Hallo-Wine Room—a private, Halloween-themed dining space available until November 4th.

Set in the hotel's wine cellar, the room is seasonally transformed with decorations inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas.

“It is a unique room that we have here in the hotel, storing all of our amazing wines from the Okanagan region. And it's currently decorated for Halloween,'' said Ian Philley, senior operations manager of food and beverage at the Delta Grand.

The Hallo-Wine Room can be reserved for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or happy hour for private groups of 4 to 12 people.

Menus are curated specially for the occasion and include seasonal dishes and spooky-themed cocktails like the Black Widow Margarita and Aperol Spritz with eyeball ice cubes.

Guests can opt for a three-course meal.

“You got your soup and salad to start, choice of a main, and choice of dessert as well,” Philley explained.

Themed private dining isn’t new to Oak + Cru. “We do themed rooms throughout the year. So, Christmas time, obviously we do a Christmas theme. In the fall, we'll do a rosé all day theme,” Philley said.

“It's just a really cool, unique spot to come and enjoy a meal with us.”