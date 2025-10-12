Kelowna News

Liquor shortages hit Kelowna as BCGEU strike closes BC liquor stores

Booze 'definitely dwindling'

Photo: The Canadian Press Province-wide BCEGU strike severely disrupts liquor supply in Kelowna and across B.C., leaving government stores closed and private retailers running dry

A province-wide strike by the BC General Employees Union (BCGEU) is beginning to seriously affect liquor supply in Kelowna and across British Columbia.

BC liquor stores have closed temporarily due to strike action, leaving customers, hospitality businesses and private liquor stores unable to buy alcohol through the government-run system.

"Due to strike action by the BC General Employees Union (BCGEU), all BCLIQUOR store locations will be temporarily unable to serve customers or process hospitality customer orders," reads an official notice to customers.

"We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and are committed to providing updates as they become known."

Private liquor stores in Kelowna, which rely on government distribution warehouses now behind picket lines, are also starting to feel the pressure.

At Urban Liquor Store on Gordon Drive, staff say shelves are starting to empty.

“We’re getting low on some things, obviously,” said Jonathan, a store employee. “Bottom shelf stuff is going pretty quick. Vodka, Crown Royal, that sort of thing is pretty much gone.”

Over at Mission Liquor Store on Lakeshore Road, employee Chase shared the same concerns.

“Our supply, it’s kind of definitely dwindling, that’s for sure,” he said. “I’ll get some domestic stuff, but that’s about it.”

When asked what’s selling the fastest, he replied, “Definitely the vodka at the moment.”

The strike began on Sept. 2 and is now entering its seventh week.

There is currently no timeline for when stores will reopen or when the strike may end.