Renowned classical guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre to perform in Kelowna
Latin guitar magic
Chamber Music Kelowna, in partnership with UBC Okanagan’s Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies, is bringing one of the world’s top young guitarists to the city this month.
Raphaël Feuillâtre will perform on Thursday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary Irwin Theatre in the Rotary Centre for the Arts.
The concert, titled “Latin Passions”, will feature beautiful and exciting guitar music from Latin and Spanish composers.
Feuillâtre is known for his incredible skill, emotional playing, and wide-ranging repertoire.
He’s been called “the new face of the classical guitar worldwide” and has performed across Europe, Asia, and North America.
After winning the 2018 Guitar Foundation of America International Concert Artist Competition, he quickly became one of the most in-demand classical guitarists of his generation.
His Kelowna program will include both romantic and modern pieces, showcasing the full range of the classical guitar.
Tickets are available through the Rotary Centre for the Arts box office or online at chambermusickelowna.ca.
