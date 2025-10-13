Kelowna Chamber of Commerce announces finalists for its business excellence awards
They are down to the final three in each category of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.
The finalists were announced on Monday during a ceremony at Rotary Centre for the Arts, and the winners will be revealed during the Power Play: A Night of Champions gala on Thursday, Oct. 30, at Delta Hotels by Marriot Grand Okanagan Resort.
“This pre-gala event reminds us that we are nearing the finale of our favourite program this year,” chamber president Derek Gratz said in a press release. “The awards provide an in-depth picture of local business leaders, raising the profile of successful innovators in our community, ensuring that the hard work and creativity of our local stars is recognized throughout the area.”
The chamber will give out awards in 16 categories at the gala, including the inaugural Top Sales Professional of the Year honour. The finalists for that award are Dan Brown of Royal LePage, Shannon Morley of Remax Stone Sisters and Michael Wu of Genesis Kelowna.
The chamber will announce its business leader of the year on Tuesday (Oct. 14) in advance of the awards ceremony.
The finalists for the awards are:
Excellence in Agriculture
Days Century Growers Inc.
AgriForest Biotechnologies Ltd.
Helen’s Acres
Excellence in Arts & Entertainment
Aesthetiks LAB
DK Productions
New Vintage Theatre
Excellence in Business Ethics
Hero Security Company Ltd.
Vinyl Pursuit Inc.
Touchstone Law Group
Excellence in Community Impact
Kelowna Women’s Shelter
Canadian Mental Health Association-Kelowna
Purppl
Excellence in Environmental Impact
Chickpeace Zero Waste Refillery
Unbounded Canada Foundation
Kimco Controls
Excellence in Equity, Diversity & Inclusion
Harmony Chiropractic & Wellness
KCR Community Resources
OCCA Communities Association
Excellence in Not-for-Profit
Southern Interior Construction Association
Downtown Kelowna Association
OCCA Communities Association
Excellence in Tourism
Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery
Holly Jolly Travel Co
Big White Ski Resort
Indigenous Business of the Year
Bebia Cho Foods Co.
Kekuli Cafe Coffee-West Kelowna
Métis Financial Corporation of BC
Large Business of the Year
Troika Developments
Hero Security Company Ltd.
Evergreen Building Maintenance Inc.
Mid-size Business of the Year
Kelowna Concierge Ltd.
Greenstep Solutions Inc.
Trufinity Ltd
Rising Star Business of the Year
Cabin 5 Granola
Roobear Kids
Loyly Floating Sauna
Small Business of the Year
Hiilite Creative Group
Body Bar Laser Clinic
Pine Lighting
Technology Innovator of the Year
Acres Enterprises Ltd.
SYNC Robotics Inc.
Dr. Phone Fix
Top Sales Professional of the Year (inaugural)
Dan Brown, Royal LePage
Shannon Stone, REMAX Stone Sisters
Michael Wu, Genesis Kelowna
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Gabi Goossen, FILL Kelowna’s Refill Store
Jillian Haller, Kelowna Concierge Ltd.
Mitchell Goodwin, GW Hoops
