Kelowna Chamber of Commerce announces finalists for its business excellence awards

Finalists for business awards

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Michael Wu, Shannon Stone and Dan Brown are up for the inaugural Top Salesperson of the Year award.

They are down to the final three in each category of the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

The finalists were announced on Monday during a ceremony at Rotary Centre for the Arts, and the winners will be revealed during the Power Play: A Night of Champions gala on Thursday, Oct. 30, at Delta Hotels by Marriot Grand Okanagan Resort.

“This pre-gala event reminds us that we are nearing the finale of our favourite program this year,” chamber president Derek Gratz said in a press release. “The awards provide an in-depth picture of local business leaders, raising the profile of successful innovators in our community, ensuring that the hard work and creativity of our local stars is recognized throughout the area.”

The chamber will give out awards in 16 categories at the gala, including the inaugural Top Sales Professional of the Year honour. The finalists for that award are Dan Brown of Royal LePage, Shannon Morley of Remax Stone Sisters and Michael Wu of Genesis Kelowna.

The chamber will announce its business leader of the year on Tuesday (Oct. 14) in advance of the awards ceremony.

The finalists for the awards are:

Excellence in Agriculture

Days Century Growers Inc.

AgriForest Biotechnologies Ltd.

Helen’s Acres

Excellence in Arts & Entertainment

Aesthetiks LAB

DK Productions

New Vintage Theatre

Excellence in Business Ethics

Hero Security Company Ltd.

Vinyl Pursuit Inc.

Touchstone Law Group

Excellence in Community Impact

Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Canadian Mental Health Association-Kelowna

Purppl

Excellence in Environmental Impact

Chickpeace Zero Waste Refillery

Unbounded Canada Foundation

Kimco Controls

Excellence in Equity, Diversity & Inclusion

Harmony Chiropractic & Wellness

KCR Community Resources

OCCA Communities Association

Excellence in Not-for-Profit

Southern Interior Construction Association

Downtown Kelowna Association

OCCA Communities Association

Excellence in Tourism

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery

Holly Jolly Travel Co

Big White Ski Resort

Indigenous Business of the Year

Bebia Cho Foods Co.

Kekuli Cafe Coffee-West Kelowna

Métis Financial Corporation of BC

Large Business of the Year

Troika Developments

Hero Security Company Ltd.

Evergreen Building Maintenance Inc.

Mid-size Business of the Year

Kelowna Concierge Ltd.

Greenstep Solutions Inc.

Trufinity Ltd

Rising Star Business of the Year

Cabin 5 Granola

Roobear Kids

Loyly Floating Sauna

Small Business of the Year

Hiilite Creative Group

Body Bar Laser Clinic

Pine Lighting

Technology Innovator of the Year

Acres Enterprises Ltd.

SYNC Robotics Inc.

Dr. Phone Fix

Top Sales Professional of the Year (inaugural)

Dan Brown, Royal LePage

Shannon Stone, REMAX Stone Sisters

Michael Wu, Genesis Kelowna

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Gabi Goossen, FILL Kelowna’s Refill Store

Jillian Haller, Kelowna Concierge Ltd.

Mitchell Goodwin, GW Hoops