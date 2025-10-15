Kelowna News

Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute show, Lovestruck, coming to Kelowna, Vernon

Take in Stevie Ray's music

Photo: LMS Entertainment The music of Stevie Ray Vaughan lives on through Lovestruck.

Stevie Ray Vaughan was one of the most influential musical artists of the 1980s, playing guitar like few others and writing a memorable chapter in the history of blues.

Those in the Interior will get a chance to relive the music of Vaughan early next year when LMS Entertainment brings the Lovestruck show to Kelowna and Vernon. The show will feature Russell Earl Marsland, who has been a powerful presence in the Vancouver music scene for more than 30 years and will bring Vaughan’s music to life.

Lovestruck will be performed at Kelowna Community Theatre on Tuesday, Feb. 17, and will then hit the stage at Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Russell co-founded Vancouver blues group R&B All Stars in 1978, and he has shared the stage with legends like The Allman Brothers, BB King, Chuck Berry, James Brown, Ray Charles and Steppenwolf.

Get tickets for the Kelowna show here and Vernon show here.