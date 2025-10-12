Kelowna News

Kelowna Medical Aesthetics moves around corner in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Kelowna Medical Aesthetics Kelowna Medical Aesthetics will be holding an open house on Oct. 23.

The community is invited to see the new home of Kelowna Medical Aesthetics.

The business will be holding an open house on Thursday, Oct. 23, to give the public a glimpse of its new space at 223 Bernard Ave. in downtown Kelowna. The state-of-the-art clinic began operating on Friday (Oct. 10) and includes a new mole mapping and skin screening clinic.

“We saw a critical need in our sun filled community, with skin cancer rates on the rise in the Okanagan region,” owner and nurse Suzette Sandrin said in a press release. “This new clinic is more than an expansion—it’s part of our commitment to early detection and prevention of skin cancer in the Okanagan.”

Dr. Arthur Vasquez, who specializes in dermatology and has 31 years of experience, has joined the team at Kelowna Medical Aesthetics to offer accurate mole mapping and early detection.

The grand opening event on Oct. 23 will be held from 3-8 p.m. and will feature beverages and appetizers. The community is invited to tour the space, meet the team and learn more about its services.