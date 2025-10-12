Kelowna News

Association of Interior Realtors raise money and dish out awards during gala

Realtors raise Foundry funds

The Association of Interior Realtors raised nearly $8,000 for Foundry BC during its annual awards gala earlier this month in Kelowna.

The event, which was held at The Laurel Packinghouse on Oct. 3, honoured Realtors who demonstrated outstanding service, dedication, leadership and community impact. There were more than 140 nominations, submitted by their peers, across the association’s five regions.

“Being able to celebrate the amazing agents in our industry, highlights how much REALTORS® support our communities and support each other,” AIR president Kadin Rainville said in a press release.

AIR chose Foundry BC as its charity to support mental health services for youth and families across the province.

“Foundry was our worthy cause of choice this year, and I’m proud of the money raised towards helping youth with mental health struggles,” Rainville said. “Just like a home needs a solid foundation, the youth of today need solid support to set them up for success for life’s challenges.”

The association also handed out several awards in each region. The Realtors of the Year winners for 2024-25 were Leanne Braun (Central Okanagan), Paige Gregson (North Okanagan), Danny Reigh (South Okanagan), Phil Dabner (Thompson/Shuswap/Revelstoke) and Thea Hanson (Kootenays).