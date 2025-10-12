Kelowna News
Kelowna BC SPCA: Pet of the week
Pet of the week
Madison Reeve
This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Kali.
Kali is a 14 year-old cat who is very endearing and social.
She enjoys chatting you up and follows you around trying to help you with what you are doing. She does not act her age and likes to tear around the house chasing catnip filled toys. She can be very snuggly and enjoys being groomed.
If you would like to adopt him head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.
