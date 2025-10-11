Kelowna News

Kelowna man acquitted of fentanyl trafficking, despite judge finding it 'likely' he was selling

Accused trafficker acquitted

Photo: File photo A Kelowna man was acquitted of drug trafficking Friday.

A Kelowna man who claimed he personally used up to an ounce of fentanyl per day was acquitted of trafficking charges Friday, despite a judge finding that he was “likely” planning on selling the fentanyl he was found with.

Darren Watroba's trial was held in Kelowna court last week, and he faced two counts of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possessing a machete for a dangerous purpose.

The charges stem from his arrest back on Dec. 19, 2021 outside Kelowna's Orchard Park Mall, after two RCMP officers noticed him carrying a large knife in a sheath on his back.

He was found carrying a bag containing 22.3 grams of fentanyl and another bag with 2.4 grams of a mix of fentanyl and benzodiazepine. He also had a scale and a one-kilogram container of caffeine, along with a number of other knives and a what appeared to be some kind of home-made mace, consisting of a bandana tied to a large metal nut.

Using an ounce per day?

The Crown's case against Watroba was entirely circumstantial, as there was no evidence at trial of anyone having witnessed Watroba selling drugs.

The Crown largely relied on the expert testimony of Sgt. Greg Woodcox, a long-time RCMP officer in the Okanagan with decades of experience dealing with local drug users and traffickers.

He said the quantity of fentanyl Watroba was found with, along with the scale and caffeine, all pointed to Watroba trafficking the drugs, and not possessing it for this own personal use.

Taking the stand in his own defence, Watroba said the fentanyl was all for himself, claiming he would regularly use up to an ounce of fentanyl in a single day.

Sgt. Woodcox said a heavy user of fentanyl might use 0.5 grams of fentanyl in a day and Crown prosecutor Michael Le Dressay said “there is not a human alive that can consume an ounce of fentanyl in a day.”

In delivering his judgment, Justice Michael Stephens said he believed some of Watroba's testimony was “probably inaccurate,” but wasn't sure if “he was being deliberately dishonest and trying to mislead the court.”

Rejects Crown's argument

At trial, Le Dressay also questioned how Watroba, who was unemployed and living in a shelter at the time, could possibly afford such a large fentanyl habit, after Sgt. Woodcox said an ounce of fentanyl costs about $2,000 when bought in bulk. Watroba, meanwhile, claimed he could get an ounce of fentanyl for “a couple hundred dollars.”

Le Dressay said that even if Watroba was able to find $200 ounces of fentanyl, his claimed fentanyl and methamphetamine habit would have cost him nearly $7,000 per month.

But Justice Stephens said he didn't accept the Crown's submissions about the cost of Watroba's claimed drug habit, nothing he had “some uncertainty as to the state of his personal finances at the time."

Despite testifying that his mother had died 11 months prior to his arrest, Watroba also claimed that his mother was picking him up on the day of his arrest and taking him to Calgary. He said he had planned to take the fentanyl with him and ween himself off by cutting it with caffeine.

Watroba claimed that he used the scale to sell caffeine to other drug users, at $100 per ounce, who used it to cut their own fentanyl. But Sgt. Woodcox testified the only reason to cut fentanyl with caffeine would be to increase the profit for a drug trafficker.

While Sgt. Woodcox's testified that fentanyl users wouldn't purposely add caffeine to their drugs, Justice Stephens contended that Watroba was entrenched in the drug subculture and had claimed that users would buy his caffeine to dilute their own supply.

'Likely' but reasonable doubt

Ultimately, Justice Michael Stephens said it was “likely” that Watroba possessed the fentanyl to sell, but the Crown didn't meet the high standard of “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Justice Stephens noted that Watroba did not possess a large amount of cash, small baggies, or score sheets, and the fentanyl was not packaged for sale.

“I find Mr. Watroba's account of what he was doing at the mall suspicious, taking into the account the credibility and reliability of his evidence and that he was wearing a large knife/machete at the time,” Justice Stephens said.

“I find suspicious Mr. Watroba's account of what his intentions were with the fentanyl and with the tub of caffeine he had.”

While he said the Crown's case was “close to the line,” he acquitted Watroba of the trafficking charges, finding him guilty instead of the lesser charges of simple possession.

“Upon careful consideration, I am unable to decide whom to believe and therefore must acquit,” Justice Stephens said. “In such circumstances, I must give the benefit of the doubt to the accused.”

Convicted on weapons charge

As for the weapons charge, Justice Stephens convicted Watroba of carrying the large knife, which was called a “machete” in the indictment but described as a “Bowie knife” by Watroba, for a dangerous purpose.

Watroba claimed he had just bought the knife that day, despite the sheath it was in being well worn, and said he planned to use it while camping to protect himself from bears.

He also said he had the knife to protect himself at the Rail Trail homeless encampment, but later said “I never go to the Rail Trail.”

Justice Stephens said Watroba had expressed a “willingness to inflict harm on others” with the weapon if he needed to protect himself, and convicted him.

Watroba remains out of custody at this time. A sentencing date will likely be scheduled for later this year.