Kelowna Corn Maze celebrates 21 years of fun and thrill for the whole family

Bigger, scarier fun at maze

Madison Reeve

The Kelowna Corn Maze is celebrating its 21st year with more thrills, more fun, and a bigger layout for families and thrill-seekers alike.

Located in Glenmore along Valley Road, the Halloween attraction opened for the season on Oct. 9.

Now spanning about three acres, the maze is split into two experiences: a family-friendly side for casual strolls, and a spookier side filled with live actors and eerie surprises.

"We've expanded our maze now — our scary side — and we've done a little bit different maze for the family side," said farmer Dave Bulach, who runs the annual event.

"The girls have done a really nice job of set up this year. We've added a lot of new stuff this year with tunnels and all that kind of stuff."

The popular steel sea cans — large shipping containers transformed into themed rooms — are back this year, with enhanced animatronics and even more decorations.

The spooky side of the maze features a rotating cast of live actors who interact with guests — but always with care.

"With the actors, they're great. They're awesome with the kids," Bulach explained. "If somebody's scared, they kind of back away, and they really gauge the situation. We've had really good luck the last two years, and this year we've got even a better lineup of actors."

