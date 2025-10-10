New roundabout to open at Kelowna's Kane and Valley road
New roundabout to open
The new roundabout at Kane and Valley Road is expected to open to traffic this weekend.
“The Kane and Valley Road roundabout is one of many city projects underway in 2025, with the city investing over 50 per cent more in the construction of new infrastructure than last year,” said Mac Logan, Kelowna's infrastructure general manager.
“These investments help build community, connection, safety and sustainability, improving quality of life for residents today and into the future.”
The $1.6-million project is part of Kelowna’s broader infrastructure program. The new roundabout will improve access and enhance safety for all users — drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike.
In addition to the roundabout, the project includes new lighting, bike lanes and upgrades to stormwater and sanitary systems to support long-term neighbourhood growth.
More Kelowna News
- Carney, Xi set to meetCanada - 2:40 pm
- Don't expect spike in arrestsBC - 2:29 pm
- Bell shrugs off HBO lossBusiness - 2:21 pm
- Crash slowing Highway 97West Kelowna - 2:15 pm
- Peace Prize given to TrumpVenezuela - 2:09 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Snugglepip Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library