New roundabout to open at Kelowna's Kane and Valley road

Photo: City of Kelowna Kane and Valley Road roundabout.

The new roundabout at Kane and Valley Road is expected to open to traffic this weekend.

“The Kane and Valley Road roundabout is one of many city projects underway in 2025, with the city investing over 50 per cent more in the construction of new infrastructure than last year,” said Mac Logan, Kelowna's infrastructure general manager.

“These investments help build community, connection, safety and sustainability, improving quality of life for residents today and into the future.”

The $1.6-million project is part of Kelowna’s broader infrastructure program. The new roundabout will improve access and enhance safety for all users — drivers, cyclists and pedestrians alike.

In addition to the roundabout, the project includes new lighting, bike lanes and upgrades to stormwater and sanitary systems to support long-term neighbourhood growth.