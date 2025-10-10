Kelowna man in hot water with Alberta Securities Commission
Millions of dollars lost
A Kelowna man is in trouble with the Alberta Securities Commission after being caught acting as a foreign exchange dealer without being registered.
Kyle William Watters, of Kelowna, and Donald Hunter, of Grande Prairie, AB, controlled companies that operated as HW & Associates Inc. and HW TradeFX LLC.
Following an investigation, the regulator determined that the two companies raised about $20 million from approximately 200 investors. A significant portion, $14 million, of the investment came from Hutterite colonies
“Although some investors apparently received a total of approximately $1.8 million back from the respondents, the majority of the $20 million was lost by the end of the relevant period,” said the ASC decision.
The ASC said in a notice online that Watters and Hunter admitted to “engaging in the business of trading without being registered as dealers under Alberta securities laws.”
The securities commission says they will now move into a second phase to determine possible orders for sanction or cost recovery.
