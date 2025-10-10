Kelowna News
Crash causes delays at Highway 97 and Banks Road
Crash snarls Highway 97
Photo: Madison Reeve
A crash at Banks Road and Highway 97
A crash has partially blocked Banks Road at Highway 97 and is causing major delays.
Paramedics and police are at the scene of the three-vehicle wreck.
The collision has blocked two northbound lanes on the highway and Banks Road completely, but tow trucks are at the scene clearing the crashed vehicles.
Drivers should expect major delays while travelling through the area.
Photo: Madison Reeve
One of three vehicles involved in the crash
