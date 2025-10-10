Kelowna News

Stolen stuffed dog returned to Unleashed Brewing; apologies made by those involved

Brewery gets its dog back

Photo: Mike Prytula Police officer finds and returns stolen stuffed dog to brewery

Unleashed Brewing’s beloved stuffed dog mascot is back home — thanks to a Kelowna police officer who found the toy wedged in a tree along Clement Avenue and hand-delivered it to the brewery Friday morning.

Owner Mike Prytula shared the happy update with the community after a difficult few days following the theft and vandalism at a weekend event.

“We were totally surprised,” said Prytula. “The officer just showed up at the door with our stuffed dog in hand. She said she’d seen it in a tree the day before but didn’t know what it was about until she saw our post. Then she came by first thing in the morning to return it — we’re so grateful.”

The stuffed animal had gone missing during the Central Okanagan Brewers Association’s 2nd Annual Mini Golf Tournament held at Unleashed Brewing on October 4. Along with it, a mini golf putter was broken during the incident.

The brewery posted a public appeal for help identifying the individuals involved. By midweek, Unleashed had received not only the mascot back, but also apologies.

“Both of the individuals involved reached out to us by phone,” Prytula confirmed. “One was responsible for taking the dog, the other for breaking the putter. They were extremely apologetic and made it clear they wanted to make things right.”

According to Prytula, the two men expressed interest in replacing the damaged items and even donating to a charity affiliated with the brewery.

The brewery is located at 880 Clement Avenue and is a dog inspired and entirely dog friendly brewery.