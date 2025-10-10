Kelowna News

Kelowna's unemployment rate rises record 3%, Kamloops' number falls

Record jobless rate jump

Photo: The Canadian Press Kelowna added 5,500 jobs in September, but the unemployment rate still soared to a record increase

It was a wild month on the jobs front in Kelowna last month, as the unemployment rate skyrocketed—despite the region adding 5,500 jobs.

Metro Kelowna’s jobless rate jumped a whopping 3% in September, from 4.1% to 7.1%, according to Statistics Canada’s labour force survey release on Friday. That represents the largest increase since the city’s jobs statistics started being tracked in 2006.

The reason for the unemployment increase is because Kelowna’s labour force—the number of people who are able to work—grew by 10,100 people. The number of jobs, meanwhile, increased by only 5,500.

Castanet has requested clarification from Statistics Canada.

It was a different story in Kamloops, where the unemployment rate fell 0.8% to 9.5% in September, marking the second straight monthly decline. The city added 100 jobs, and 600 fewer people were unemployed.

It appears the Kelowna numbers had an impact on the jobless rate across the entire Thompson-Okanagan area, as it jumped from 5.1% to 6%.

The B.C. unemployment rate edged up slightly last month to 6.4%, and the number of jobs increased by 7,800.

“B.C. and Canada are facing serious challenges in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s attacks on our economy and sovereignty,” B.C. Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth Ravi Kahlon said. “Tariffs and economic uncertainty are large challenges for certain sectors and regions throughout the province.

“Despite these challenges, B.C. leads Canada in private-sector job growth and is holding steady working to build an economy that can stand on its own two feet.”

Youth unemployment continued to be a problem, however, as it hit 13.3% in September.

“What continues to worry me is the lack of opportunities for young people,” B.C. Conservative critic for Small Business and Innovation Gavin Dew said in a press release. “(Premier David) Eby’s self-inflicted public safety crisis has decimated our downtown storefronts, robbing a generation of their first jobs.”

Canada added 60,000 jobs in September, and the jobless rate remained steady at 7.1%, leaving economists mixed on whether the strength is enough to deter the Bank of Canada from cutting its policy rate again later this month.

RBC assistant chief economist Nathan Janzen said there were signs of “stabilization” in the September labour force survey but cautioned against reading too much into one month of jobs data.

StatCan said the economy added a modest 22,000 net jobs between January and September, when threats of U.S. tariffs started to ratchet up trade uncertainty and put pressure on critical Canadian industries.

Janzen said job growth hasn't been enough to keep pace with the expansion of Canada's labour force, even as population growth slowed to a virtual halt in the past two quarters.

That’s driven Canada's unemployment rate up more than half a percentage point from this time last year, he pointed out, suggesting an overall slowdown in the jobs market.

The trade-sensitive manufacturing industry saw its first job gains since January last month and led job growth among other sectors with 28,000 positions added. Before last month, manufacturing had seen a net loss of 58,000 jobs so far in 2025.

Janzen said employment in the manufacturing sector has proven "a little bit more resilient" than he would have first thought given the tariff crunch.

"The key has been that we have yet to really see those concentrated trade impacts spreading more broadly to the rest of the economy," he said.

— with files from The Canadian Press