'Good boy. Bite harder' version of Kelowna arrest debunked by police watchdog

Officer, police dog cleared

Photo: RCMP Kelowna police service dog Ice.

A Kelowna police officer whose K9's bite nearly caused an e-bike thief to bleed out did not commit any offence, the RCMP watchdog announced in a report they’d been holding onto for a number of years.

“There is no reliable evidence of any further application of force and no reliable evidence of an unjustified assault upon (suspect Fernando Verde) by any officer,” Jessica Berglund, chief civilian director of the IIO said in a report published Oct. 10.

“Indeed, (Verde’s) medical records provide no evidence of any injury beyond the dog bites.”

The IIO did not release the names of the people involved in this case in their report, though these details were readily available from court proceedings.

The IIO announced they had cleared Cpl. Reginald Sahay of wrongdoing in 2021, but a criminal trial for Verde had been ongoing until Sept 9, when he was sentenced for injuring a law enforcement animal, resisting arrest and theft of the e-bike.

That trial ending meant the IIO could share the report. And, though the result isn’t new, the report offers some more insight into the incident and Verde’s perspective — one that's wildly different than what was heard in court.

Verde was bitten Aug. 1, 2020 and in the immediate aftermath he painted himself the victim.

“Somebody stole my friend’s e-bike,” he’s quoted as saying to IIO officers on the day of the attack.

“I saw it and I took it back. They complained to the police and the police followed me. Then I got into an altercation with … there was a cop dog… then the police officer started to kick me in the head and then told his dog to attack me.”

Verde then said that the dog started biting his leg and wouldn’t stop.

“The police kept telling the dog to keep attacking me and saying ‘good boy, good boy, bite harder’,” Verde said.

Verde told IIO on the scene that more officers arrived at that time and not only did they fail to help him, they egged on the dog.

“They were just watching me laughing, and they continued doing this for a really long time until the ambulance showed up,” Verde said.

In trial, the court heard that Verde had run down the police dog that was positioned in a way to block him from riding off with a stolen bike.

The dog named Ice yelped and when the dog was thrown back Cpl. Sahay pushed Verde off the bike and a struggle ensued. Cpl. Sahay said he punched Verde twice in the head, then Ice returned, bit Verde on the thigh, causing significant injury.

This version aligns with multiple accounts referenced in the IIO report. They claim without the police, Verde may not have made it.

“Police video and testimonial evidence shows that, not only were attending officers not standing around (Verde) and mocking him, they were rushing to provide life-saving first aid to him, and on the evidence may well have saved his life by their quick and appropriate answers,” Berglund said.

“On the evidence as a whole, and in particular on the reliable evidence, (Verde’s) injury was caused by the police service dog without any direct involvement of, or direction from the (officer).

Berglund also cast aside Verde’s assertion that he couldn’t control the bike, and that’s why he ran into the dog.

“A more credible explanation of the events in this case is that (Verde) tried to ride around (Sahay and the dog) but instead collided with the dog through a miscalculation or through the dog’s willingness to block his path with its body,” Berglund said.

She also said there’s no evidence that Sahay showed more concern for the dog than Verde.

Verde was also sentenced in September for a 2023 assault with a weapon charge, which he pleaded guilty to.

The court heard that his criminal behaviour started roughly 10 years ago after a sciatic nerve injury led to an opioid prescription. That went awry, and his life in crime began. He is in recovery from his addiction, the court heard.

He told the sentencing judge he was working to secure safe housing once he was out of custody in Kelowna but was not allowed into any area shelters. It was not made clear where he would go upon his release.

Verde filed a civil lawsuit against Cpl. Sahay and the RCMP for this treatment during the arrest. It appears there have been no recent developments in the civil case.