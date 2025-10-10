Kelowna News

Big White warns of scams amid tight seasonal rental market

Beware of rental scams

Photo: Big White Rental scams have been popping up at Big White this fall.

Big White is telling potential renters to be wary of scams, after about a dozen people were ripped off.

Rental scams pop up at the resort every year around this time when Big White staff from around the world are looking for on-site accommodation. Big White vice president Michael J. Ballingall says the issue is exacerbated when rentals are more scarce.

“Whenever the market starts to squeeze, the scammers come out,” he said. “This is a year that there's not a lot of staff accommodation, and there's a lot of staff who are on Facebook looking for accommodation.

"These people are so excited about coming to Canada or about coming to Big White, that [they think] 'I better jump on this quick or someone else is going to get it.'”

With staff coming from other parts of Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K and Europe, potential renters can be forced to send a deposit without actually seeing a place in person, making them vulnerable to scams.

Ballingall says they've heard this happening to about a dozen people this year so far, for a total of between $10,000 and $15,000.

Ballingall encourages people looking for accommodation on places like Facebook to ask for ID from the renters, and to even ask for their mortgage documents.

“What we're saying is, do your due diligence ... Prove to me that you own the house you're trying to rent to me or the condo you're trying to rent to me,” Ballingall said.

Tight rental market

Ballingall said the private rental market is particularly tough this season, as property owners at Big White are choosing not to head south as much over the winter and are spending time at home instead. Additionally, he says more people are choosing the short-term rental market.

“They're renting in the tourist sector to holiday makers who are paying much more per night than a seasonal employee,” Ballingall said. “So the normal units that a landlord would normally put on the market for a seasonal rental, they're now in the Airbnb, VRBO, Rent Chalets, Owner Direct.”

With recent investment in Big White staff housing, Ballingall said they're able to house about 80% of their core staff. But for others working jobs like Airbnb cleaners, maintenance workers and restaurant staff, they need to find homes through the private market.

While the resort's staff accommodation currently limits two people to a room, Ballingall said they may have to look at increasing density in the future if staff can't find adequate housing.

“We hope we don't have to adjust that, but we have to have enough staff to run the mountain,” Ballingall said. “We need all the restaurants to function, we need all the hot tub maintenance teams to function, all the cleaners for Airbnbs. In order to have a good, healthy resort, you need staff living on the mountain.”